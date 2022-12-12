Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 20.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

PSA stock opened at $297.60 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.95.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

