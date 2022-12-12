Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $5,068,984.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.