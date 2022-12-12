SQN Investors LP Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SQN Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 4.2% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

