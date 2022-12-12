Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.