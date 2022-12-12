Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.