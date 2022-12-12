MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 127.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

