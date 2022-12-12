Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 940 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.