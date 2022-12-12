3,460 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Dynatrace comprises 0.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,318,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

DT stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $64.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.64, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

