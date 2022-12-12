New Millennium Group LLC Sells 65,624 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,624 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $76.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

