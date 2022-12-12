Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.35 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $827.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $801.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

