New Millennium Group LLC Has $238,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $236.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.99 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.71.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

