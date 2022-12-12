23,510 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Antero Midstream comprises 0.3% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 265,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,329,000 after acquiring an additional 148,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,805,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

