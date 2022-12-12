Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

