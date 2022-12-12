New Millennium Group LLC Invests $3.37 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $246.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average is $240.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

