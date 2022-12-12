1,412 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

