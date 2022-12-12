Infini Capital Management Ltd Makes New $506,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

