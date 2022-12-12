Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.
Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
