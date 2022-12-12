Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.