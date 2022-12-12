Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

STLD opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

