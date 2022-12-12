AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,419.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,243.02.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. MKM Partners increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

