Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.