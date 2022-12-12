International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

NYSE SO opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

