Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $223.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

