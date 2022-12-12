Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $197,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

