National Pension Service Has $86.51 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $86,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

