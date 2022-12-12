National Pension Service Has $76.37 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $76,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.31 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

