National Pension Service Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,561 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $77,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

