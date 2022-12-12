United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 40,249 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

