DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

