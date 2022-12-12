General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.