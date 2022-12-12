RMB Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 947,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 65,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of IR opened at $53.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

