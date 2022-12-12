Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.
NASDAQ ADP opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
