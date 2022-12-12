Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

