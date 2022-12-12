Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 640,400 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

