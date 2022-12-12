Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

