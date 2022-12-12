Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

