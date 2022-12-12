Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 148,340 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Company Profile



Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.



