First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 81,131 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $55,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

