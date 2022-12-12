Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

