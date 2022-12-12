Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $333,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

