Verity & Verity LLC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

