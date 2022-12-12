Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

