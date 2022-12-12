iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 16,284.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $150.74.

