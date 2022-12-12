Castleview Partners LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $194.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

