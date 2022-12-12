Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

