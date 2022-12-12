Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.20 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $420.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

