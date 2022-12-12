Braze (BRZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Braze

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.