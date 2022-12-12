Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,381 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 34,380.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.61.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.