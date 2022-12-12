168,135 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,835,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

