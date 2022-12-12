United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.45 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

