SQN Investors LP Buys New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Blackbaud comprises approximately 0.1% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 450,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

