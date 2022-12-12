Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE APD opened at $314.41 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

